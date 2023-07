O’ FALLON, Ill. – A O’Fallon, Illinois local caught footage of the heavy Saturday winds that damaged his neighbor’s home.

John Simmons caught footage of a tree falling onto his neighbor’s garage and their two cars. In the video, power flashes could also be seen as the failing trees ripped through power lines.

Winds clocked in at 60 to 70 miles per hour in that area. Thankfully no one was hurt.