Family evacuates as fire spreads to their East St. Louis home

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A fire in East St. Louis caused a family to evacuate early Monday morning.

The fire department received a call for the fire at about 4:00 a.m. The fire started at a vacant home, but it quickly spread to an occupied home.

All six of the people in the home located in the 900 block of North 86th Street were able to evacuate safely, including an elderly woman on oxygen.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

