Family finds unique way to celebrate Easter with neighbors

WOOD RIVER, Ill. - Everyone is feeling the effects of this pandemic in one way or another. With it being Easter weekend, Denise Young and her family saw it as a perfect opportunity to do something special for other families in their neighborhood.

Young, her husband, daughter, and grandson all worked together in assembly-line fashion, to make small Easter bags for their neighbors. The bags included a handwritten note on a prayer card and a chocolate bunny.

The project was timely but the Young family thinks acts like this, although small, are exactly what their community needs right now.

"I would expect that they would be excited and happy to know that somebody was thinking about them. We don’t know how they’re affected," Young said. "We don’t know how they’re affected whether it's financially from their job or if they have a friend or a loved one who might be positive with COVID-19 or something like that. Just to know that somebody is praying about them and thinking about them is encouragement this Easter weekend."

Jesus himself is most known for his acts of love and kindness, and with Good Friday representing his death on the cross, Young sees this as a way to acknowledge the sacrifices people are making during this crisis.

"Just to know that Christ gave the ultimate sacrifice for us and that we can do just a little bit of something for our neighbors while they are sacrificing their jobs and other things that are going on with their family makes this even more special," she said.

Young and her family are extending their thoughts and prayers to everyone who is being effected right now.

Regardless of your religious beliefs, it's been encouraging to see neighborhoods around St. Louis finds ways to love one another. That's exactly the type of energy we need right now.