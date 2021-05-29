Family, friends hold rally for 31-year-old slain a year ago

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One year later and the murder of a 31-year-old East St. Louis man remains unsolved. Gregory Stewart was shot and killed following a fight outside a friend’s home.

Stewart’s parents hosted a rally and march on Saturday not only in remembrance of their son, but to ask people who were witnesses to the murder to come forward and help bring the killer to justice.

Homicide detectives say Gregory Stewart was called to a friend’s house in the 2400 block of Bond Avenue. Witnesses say when Stewart arrived, an altercation began as people were leaving the home.

During the fracas, someone appeared from behind nearby bushes and fired shots into the crowd.

Stewart was hit and died the next day from his wounds.

Stewart, a former music producer and entrepreneur, left behind five children. His mother, Latatia Stewart, says she knows someone knows what happened to her son that night and prays those witnesses will cooperate.

Anyone with information on Stewart’s murder is asked to contact the Illinois State Police, the East St. Louis Police Department, or they call and leave an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.