ROXANA, Ill. – The family of a man who died from a crane fault at the Wood River Refinery last week has hired a law firm.

Chad L. Crabtree, 47, of Owensboro, Kentucky, died after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66-owned refinery on Dec. 6.

Investigators say that Crabtree was a project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery. Crabtree was on the job site while another worker ran the crane.



The crane turned over due to a mechanical problem. The Madison County Coroner’s Office said that Crabtree had been hit in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crane operator was also hurt and treated for injuries.

Attorneys John Morgan and Adam Irvin of Morgan & Morgan will represent Crabtree’s widow as the investigation proceeds. They sent the following statement to FOX 2:

“Mr. Crabtree’s wife is rightfully devastated, confused and furious about the unexpected and tragic passing of her beloved husband. When she said goodbye to him on Tuesday morning, she had no idea it would be the last time she would do so and trusted that appropriate safety measures were in place at his worksite. We are investigating this horrific incident to determine the cause(s), including whether the crane was properly manufactured and assembled, and whether human error played a role, among other possibilities. We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation and will hold those responsible for Mr. Crabtree’s death accountable.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the circumstances leading up to the death. Anyone with additional information in the case is encouraged to contact OSHA at 800-321-6742.