Family joins search for 32-year-old mother of two in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The family of Beverly Logan woman went boots to the ground Sunday morning in their ongoing search for the missing mother of two.

Logan was last seen Jan. 26 on Ross Lane in Belleville.

The family joined volunteers and members of the Missing Person Task Force Headquarters to scour for answers.

“We locked hands and we searched the woods. We took a lot of tips and we found a lot of unusual things,” said Coffee Wright, head of the Missing Person Task Force.

Wright said around 40 people showed up this morning to search fields, woods, and creeks around the area looking for any clues related to Logan’s disappearance. Logan’s father and the father of her two little girls led the search.

Captain Bruce Fleshren, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, said the searchers believed they’d found an area that could have been dug up. Deputies brought cadaver dog with them to that location.

Unfortunately, nothing significant was found during the search. However, the Logan family said police were looking for a 2019 dark blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license plate CH1006.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is handling the missing person’s case.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Beverly Logan, you’re asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505.