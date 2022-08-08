BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The family of a missing St. Clair County, Illinois woman is asking for your help.

It was January of this year when Beverly Logan’s family last saw her. The 32-year-old mother disappeared near where her boyfriend lived around Ross Lane.

Her family wants answers eight months after her disappearance.

“Numerous people have been interviewed,” said Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. “Several residents have been searched, along with areas on both sides of the river in Montgomery County and St. Clair County, and no leads have been developed at this time as to the location of Beverly or why she has gone missing.”

Law enforcement brought cadaver dogs in March and searched what appeared to be a shallow grave, but those canines could find nothing.

Then in June, authorities questioned a man in Bellflower, Missouri, where they learned Logan had visited in April. Some of her personal property was found in a house in Bellflower.

“It’s been eight months and we haven’t heard her,” said Willie Logan, Beverly’s father. “We haven’t seen her. She would have been in touch and called me. She would have notified her mother. She would have called her kids, I know.”

Logan was last seen driving a blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license plate 2CH1060.

Both the St. Clair County, Illinois, and Montgomery County, Missouri sheriff’s departments have been working on the case.

“We are soliciting help from the public to help us to resolve this,” said Trina Logan, Beverly’s mother. “This is torture. This has caused a lot of pain, restlessness, and we are looking for closure.”

If you know anything about the disappearance of Beverly Logan, you are encouraged to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505.