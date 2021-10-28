Family of fallen Illinois officer asks for privacy and is thankful for the support

Officer Tyler Timmins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The family of a fallen officer is thanking police and the community for their support. Officer Tyler Timmins, 36, died after being shot at a Pontoon Beach gas station Tuesday. They are asking for privacy during this time of mourning.

Timmins approached a suspect in a stolen car when the man started shooting. He later died from his injuries. The suspect, Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene.

Illinois State Police shared this statement from the family:

“The family of Officer Tyler Timmins mourns the loss of our son, husband, father, brother and friend. We would like to thank the law enforcement community and the thousands of others who have expressed their love, support and concern. Tyler was the epitome of compassion, empathy and caring throughout his life. He gained notoriety on October 26th when he was senselessly killed in the line of duty. To many he was a hero that day, for us he has been a hero since day one. There are no words to describe what was taken from us. We will always remember his devotion to his family, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us. It is our understanding that the suspect in Tyler’s murder is in custody, however the family kindly requests that you respect our privacy during this time of mourning. We will not be making any comment on the ongoing investigation.” -Timmins Family

Hyden is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. He is also charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says Hyden will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.