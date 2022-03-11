Family pleads for help finding missing Belleville woman Beverly Logan

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Friday afternoon in Belleville, Illinois, the family of missing Beverly Logan pleaded for the public’s help in finding her.

“Someone needs to step up,” said Carla Wright, with Missing Person Task Force Headquarters Inc. “Someone knows something, and we expect to get some answers. “

Logan is the mother of a 7-year-old. She was last seen on Jan. 26 near Ross Lane in Belleville. Family members will search that area on Sunday. They’re asking volunteers to show up at 10 a.m. at the Helping Hounds parking lot, located at 1481 South Illinois Street.

On Sunday, at 9 a.m., there will also be a meeting at Legacy’s 5249 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, Missouri.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring lunch and search attire.

“She would have reached out by now, not me, especially her father. And she hasn’t done that either, and that’s what really concerns us,” said Logan’s friend, Tim.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is handling the missing person’s case.

“This is a life,” said Wright. “Beverly is a person. She’s a mother, and she’s someone’s daughter, and she means a lot to a lot of people. And people need to realize you cannot just ignore this. So, I think everybody needs to get off their couch, put the remote down and start helping us look because that is important.”

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Beverly Logan, you’re asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505.