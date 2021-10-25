Family saved by going to basement moments before Chester tornado

CHESTER, Ill. – Ameren Illinois crews have been busy all through the night and today dealing with the storm damage in multiple communities about an hour southeast of St. Louis.

A tornado touched down in Randolph County Sunday evening, ripping up trees and powerlines, and flinging debris every which way. One local family avoided catastrophe by heading into their basement, just moments before the tornado arrived.

“I estimate at 9:20 (p.m.) the roof got sucked off that house and we had like a minute to get downstairs, covered ourselves in the basement, and the roof was gone,” said Dennis Schnoeker Jr. “Then we packed up our stuff and went to Steeleville with my mother and here we are, we’re alive, we made it through.”

Extensive damage could be seen throughout the county in the light of day on Monday.

“We have not had any reports of any injuries at this time. It’s a miracle; it really is,” said Chief Deputy Jarrod Peters, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. For something like this to come around, especially during the nighttime, or getting close to when it’s getting dark, it’s a rarity for something like this; especially for a storm of this category.”

In nearby Bremen, Illinois, the path of destruction could be seen Monday from toppled trailers to overturned trees.

“Heed the warnings and get in your basement and stay there,” Schnoeker said. “We all want to see what’s going on. I would never do it again. I would never watch and sit outside and watch this happen when they say get in the basement I’m going to the basement.”

Schnoeker believes his house might be a loss after the roof was torn off since it continued to rain all night long.