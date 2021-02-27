Family seeking answers after father of 7 shot, killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An East St. Louis family wants answers after a father of seven was shot and killed in early February. The family is making an emotional plea to the public to help police get the person responsible for his death off the streets.

”The last time I seen my dad was his birthday. It was the final hug, the final kiss beside the kiss I gave him when he was put in the grave,” the victim’s daughter Darisha Lyons said.

Damion Lyons, 41, was a beloved son, father of seven, and grandfather of nine.

“He was the type of person you never think a person would take him from you, I just want the person who did this to step forward and let us know what happened,” Darisha said.

According to investigators, on Feb.1 around 2 a.m., police responded to a home in the 6700 block of Mary Avenue in East St. Louis for a report of a shooting.

Once officers arrived, detectives found the body of Lyons. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“By the time he left from here and got to the house, he was killed within an hour,” Darisha said.

Lyons’ family says he was well known in the community for always helping others and was a beautiful person inside and out.

“He was the person in the neighborhood that if you needed help and he was able to give it, he would make sure that he would do everything he could to help a person,” Darisha said.

The family is now holding out hope that the person responsible for the murder will do the right thing so the family can have closure.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case. The Illinois Police Department Division of Criminal Investigation unit has turned the case over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.