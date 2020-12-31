Family seeks help in finding missing Cahokia man

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A family in Cahokia is asking for the public’s help again in locating their loved one.

Omar Custer or “ODOG” has been missing since Oct. 30, 2019.

The Cahokia Police Department took a missing person report in Jan. of 2020 from the family who said Custer has been missing since Oct. 2019.

In Feb. 2020, the police department asked for help from the local news which did not provide leads, so the family has asked for help again.

Custer is described as a black male with brown eyes.

He is six-feet tall weighing 190 pounds with a bald head or black hair and a bulldog tattoo on his forearm.

Custer was 45-years-old at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 or your local police department.