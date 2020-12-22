Family truck stolen from Walmart parking lot with gifts inside

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A family’s truck filled with Christmas gifts was stolen from a Collinsville Walmart parking lot.

Rachael Reinheimer’s 10-year-old daughter had been saving up all year to buy her family Christmas gifts.

After baking Christmas cookies Sunday, Rachel’s daughter gathered up the $100 she had saved and the family went to Fairview Heights to help her shop.

After shopping, they were headed home but decided to make one last stop at Walmart.

Rachel said they parked their truck near the home section where there were not a ton of vehicles. They were only inside for about 20 minutes and when they came out, their truck was gone.

Rachel called police and went back in Walmart to look at surveillance footage.

While reviewing the footage, they saw a vehicle do a few circles around the parking lot and then back up next to their truck. Someone got out, broke into their truck, and took off.

Rachel said the truck was locked and she had the keys with her, but it only took the thieves about a minute to break in and take the truck.

Collinsville police said they haven’t seen a rash of car thefts recently, but property crimes do tend to go up this time of year.

Rachel said this has been tough to explain to her kids but they aren’t going to let it ruin their holiday.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family.