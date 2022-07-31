Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Illinois from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Gillian Anderson

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (8/9/1968)

– Known for:

— Dana Scully / OSS Agent in “The X-Files” (1993-2018)

— DSI Stella Gibson / Stella Gibson in “The Fall” (2013-2016)

— Sarah Merrit in “The Last King of Scotland” (2006)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (11/23/1967)

– Known for:

— Gail Stern in “Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid” (2004)

— Zoe Neville in “I Am Legend” (2007)

— Allison Blake in “Eureka” (2006-2012)

Kathryn Hahn

– Born: Westchester, Illinois, USA (7/23/1973)

– Known for:

— Rachel in “Afternoon Delight” (2013)

— Raquel Fein in “Transparent” (2014-2019)

— Helen in “Free Agents” (2011-2012)

Nadine Velazquez

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (11/20/1978)

– Known for:

— Katerina Marquez in “Flight” (2012)

— Catalina in “My Name Is Earl” (2005-2009)

— Maria in “War” (2007)

Marisol Nichols

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (11/2/1973)

– Known for:

— Captain Angie Garza in “Spiral” (2021)

— Hermione Lodge / Apollonia Gomez in “Riverdale” (2017-2021)

— Self in “Operation Toussaint: Operation Underground Railroad and the Fight to End Modern Day Slavery” (2018)

Janina Gavankar

– Born: Joliet, Illinois, USA (11/29/1980)

– Known for:

— Knoxx in “Borderlands” (2022)

— Alison Namazi in “The Morning Show” (2019-2021)

— Iden Versio in “Star Wars: Battlefront II” (2017)

Phillipa Soo

– Born: Libertyville, Illinois, USA (5/31/1990)

– Known for:

— Eliza Hamilton in “Hamilton” (2020)

— Chang’e in “Over the Moon” (2020)

— Additional Crew in “Moana” (2016)

Melissa McCarthy

– Born: Plainfield, Illinois, USA (8/26/1970)

– Known for:

— Mullins in “The Heat” (2013)

— Megan in “Bridesmaids” (2011)

— Susan Cooper in “Spy” (2015)

Kiernan Shipka

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (11/10/1999)

– Known for:

— Jodie in “Carriers” (2009)

— Sally Draper in “Mad Men” (2007-2015)

— Marnie in “When Marnie Was There” (2014)

Jessy Schram

– Born: Skokie, Illinois, USA (1/15/1986)

– Known for:

— Darcy in “Unstoppable” (2010)

— Karen Nadler in “Falling Skies” (2011-2014)

— Ashley Boyd / Cinderella in “Once Upon a Time” (2011-2018)

Lauren Ridloff

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (4/6/1978)

– Known for:

— Makkari in “Eternals” (2021)

— Connie in “The Walking Dead” (2018-2022)

— Diane in “Sound of Metal” (2019)

Betty White

– Born: Oak Park, Illinois, USA (1/17/1922)

– Known for:

— Grandma Annie in “The Proposal” (2009)

— Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992)

— Mrs. Delores Bickerman in “Lake Placid” (1999)

Zoe Perry

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (9/26/1983)

– Known for:

— Mary Cooper in “Young Sheldon” (2017-2021)

— Jane in “The Family” (2016)

— Samantha Ruland in “Scandal” (2017)

Denise Richards

– Born: Downers Grove, Illinois, USA (2/17/1971)

– Known for:

— Dr. Christmas Jones in “The World Is Not Enough” (1999)

— Carmen Ibanez in “Starship Troopers” (1997)

— Kelly Van Ryan in “Wild Things” (1998)

Jami Gertz

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (10/28/1965)

– Known for:

— Dr. Melissa Reeves in “Twister” (1996)

— Star in “The Lost Boys” (1987)

— Judy Miller in “Still Standing” (2002-2006)

Virginia Madsen

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (9/11/1961)

– Known for:

— Maya in “Sideways” (2004)

— Helen Lyle in “Candyman” (1992)

— Katherine in “The Prophecy” (1995)

Lauren Lapkus

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (9/6/1985)

– Known for:

— Vivian in “Jurassic World” (2015)

— Jess in “Crashing” (2017-2019)

— Susan Fischer in “Orange Is the New Black” (2013-2019)

Jennifer Morrison

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (4/12/1979)

– Known for:

— Dr. Allison Cameron in “House” (2004-2012)

— Emma Swan in “Once Upon a Time” (2011-2018)

— Winona Kirk in “Star Trek” (2009)

Bonnie Hunt

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (9/22/1961)

– Known for:

— Sarah Whittle in “Jumanji” (1995)

— Jan Edgecomb in “The Green Mile” (1999)

— Laurel Boyd in “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

Jennifer Runyon

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (4/1/1960)

– Known for:

— Female Student in “Ghostbusters” (1984)

— Cindy Brady in “A Very Brady Christmas” (1988)

— Heather Merriweather in “Up the Creek” (1984)

Jennifer Beals

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (12/19/1963)

– Known for:

— Alex Owens in “Flashdance” (1983)

— Claudia in “The Book of Eli” (2010)

— Eva in “The Bride” (1985)

Keke Palmer

– Born: Harvey, Illinois, USA (8/26/1993)

– Known for:

— Actress in “Nope” (2022)

— Alice in “Alice”

— Mercedes in “Hustlers” (2019)

Anna Chlumsky

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (12/3/1980)

– Known for:

— Vada Sultenfuss in “My Girl” (1991)

— Amy Brookheimer in “Veep” (2012-2019)

— Vada Sultenfuss in “My Girl 2” (1994)

Chloe Bennet

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (4/18/1992)

– Known for:

— Daisy ‘Skye’ Johnson / Skye / Quake in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (2013-2020)

— Yi in “Abominable” (2019)

— Karen in “Valley Girl” (2020)

Elizabeth McGovern

– Born: Evanston, Illinois, USA (7/18/1961)

– Known for:

— Jeannine Pratt in “Ordinary People” (1980)

— Deborah in “Once Upon a Time in America” (1984)

— Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey” (2010-2015)

Frances McDormand

– Born: Gibson City, Illinois, USA (6/23/1957)

– Known for:

— Mildred in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)

— Marge Gunderson in “Fargo” (1996)

— Mrs. Bishop in “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012)

Daryl Hannah

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (12/3/1960)

– Known for:

— Elle Driver aka California Mountain Snake in “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” (2004)

— Darien Taylor in “Wall Street” (1987)

— Madison in “Splash” (1984)

Ali Cobrin

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (7/21/1989)

– Known for:

— Kara in “American Reunion” (2012)

— Kylie Atkins in “Girl House” (2014)

— Whitney in “Neighbors” (2014)

Patricia Arquette

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (4/8/1968)

– Known for:

— Alabama Whitman in “True Romance” (1993)

— Olivia in “Boyhood” (2014)

— Allison Dubois / Allison DuBois / Allison Dunham / Barbara / Bridgette Dubois / Dorothy / Sandra O’Bannon / Todd Emory in “Medium” (2005-2011)

Laura Harrier

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (3/28/1990)

– Known for:

— Liz in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

— Manuscript Woman in “The Last Five Years” (2014)

— Dorothy Cuda in “4th Man Out” (2015)

Busy Philipps

– Born: Oak Park, Illinois, USA (6/25/1979)

– Known for:

— Kelli Ann in “He’s Just Not That Into You” (2009)

— Melissa in “Made of Honor” (2008)

— Laurie Keller in “Cougar Town” (2009-2015)

Aimee Garcia

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (11/28/1978)

– Known for:

— Jamie Batista in “Dexter” (2011-2013)

— Jae Kim in “RoboCop” (2014)

— Marisa Benez in “Trauma” (2009-2010)

Kim Novak

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (2/13/1933)

– Known for:

— Madeleine Elster / Judy Barton in “Vertigo” (1958)

— Madge Owens in “Picnic” (1955)

— Gillian Holroyd in “Bell Book and Candle” (1958)

Raquel Welch

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (9/5/1940)

– Known for:

— Constance de Bonacieux in “The Three Musketeers” (1973)

— Myra Breckinridge in “Myra Breckinridge” (1970)

— Fathom Harvill in “Fathom” (1967)

Robin Tunney

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (6/19/1972)

– Known for:

— Sarah Bailey in “The Craft” (1996)

— Annie Garrett in “Vertical Limit” (2000)

— Debra in “Empire Records” (1995)

Laurie Metcalf

– Born: Carbondale, Illinois, USA (6/16/1955)

– Known for:

— Marion McPherson in “Lady Bird” (2017)

— Debbie Salt in “Scream 2” (1997)

— Jackie Harris / Gilligan / Marsha Clark in “Roseanne” (1988-2018)

Cassidy Freeman

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (4/22/1982)

– Known for:

— Amber Gemstone in “The Righteous Gemstones” (2019-2022)

— Cady Longmire in “Longmire” (2012-2017)

— Tess Mercer / Lutessa ‘Tess’ Lena Luthor in “Smallville” (2008-2011)

Marilu Henner

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (4/6/1952)

– Known for:

— Trudi in “L.A. Story” (1991)

— Elaine Nardo in “Taxi” (1978-1983)

— Belinda Blair / Flavia Brent in “Noises Off…” (1992)

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

– Born: Lombard, Illinois, USA (11/17/1958)

– Known for:

— Lindsey Brigman in “The Abyss” (1989)

— Marian in “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” (1991)

— Linda Greenlaw in “The Perfect Storm” (2000)

Joan Allen

– Born: Rochelle, Illinois, USA (8/20/1956)

– Known for:

— Nancy in “Room” (2015)

— Hennessey in “Death Race” (2008)

— Elizabeth Proctor in “The Crucible” (1996)

Karen Allen

– Born: Carrollton, Illinois, USA (10/5/1951)

– Known for:

— Marion in “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

— Marion Ravenwood in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008)

— Jenny Hayden in “Starman” (1984)

Jennie Garth

– Born: Urbana, Illinois, USA (4/3/1972)

– Known for:

— Kelly Taylor / Michelle Carlson in “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1990-2000)

— Valerie Tyler in “What I Like About You” (2002-2006)

— Sarah Bennett in “Girl, Positive” (2007)

Nicholle Tom

– Born: Hinsdale, Illinois, USA (3/23/1978)

– Known for:

— Ryce in “Beethoven” (1992)

— Ryce Newton in “Beethoven’s 2nd” (1993)

— Maggie Sheffield in “The Nanny” (1993-1999)

Jenny McCarthy

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (11/1/1972)

– Known for:

— Rebecca Sommers in “Dirty Love” (2005)

— Lori in “John Tucker Must Die” (2006)

— Yvette Denslow in “BASEketball” (1998)

Gina Rodriguez

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (7/30/1984)

– Known for:

— Andrea Fleytas in “Deepwater Horizon” (2016)

— Anya Thorensen in “Annihilation” (2018)

— Jane Villanueva / Jane / Self in “Jane the Virgin” (2014-2019)

Alex Borstein

– Born: Chicago, Illinois, USA (2/15/1971)

– Known for:

— Lois Griffin / Tricia Takanawa / Barbara Pewterschmidt / Additional Voices / Loretta Brown / Old Lady / Girl / Jewish Woman / Woman / Barbara Pewderschmidt / Lois Griffin as Princess Leia / Mother / Wife / Asian Woman / Babs Pewterschmidt / Connie’s Friend / Crystal Quagmire / Ellen DeGeneres / Fat Woman / Fran Drescher / Hooker / Joanna / Julie / Kelly McGillis / Marlee Matlin / Nurse / Receptionist / Stephanie / Stewardess / Voiceover / Woman in Car / Wonder Woman / 37 Year Old Woman / Adoption Agency Receptionist / Alex Borstein / Amelia Bedford-Furthington-Chesterhill / Andrea / Andy Capp’s Wife / Angie / Asian Hooker / Asian Kid / Aunt Bee / Aunt Lil / Aunt Marguerite / Band Member #3 / Barara Stresiland / Barbara Pewterschmidt as Aunt Beru / Barbra Streisand / Beach Girl #1 / Becca / Betty / Black Actress / Black Chick / Black Student / Black Woman / Boy / Boy in K-Mart / Brad’s Mom / Brenda / Broadway Actress / Calvin Klein Model #3 / Carol Alt / Carol Brady / Catherine Bell / Cathy / Channel 5 News Reporter / Charmisse / Cheerleader #2 / Chemotherapy Patient’s Wife / Classmate #2 / Coach / Condoleezza Rice / Customer / Customer #1 / Deborah Kerr / Deep Sea Trainer #3 / Dharma / Diabeto’s Mom / Diana / Dixie Student #1 / Dixie Teacher / Dora / ET Announcer / Edith Bunker / Elderly Woman / Eleanor / Ellen / Ellen Barkin / Empire Member’s Wife / Erica / European Woman / Eva / Female Announcer / Female CBS Executive / Female Classmate / Female Co-Worker / Female Coach / Female Crowds / Female Customer / Female Hipster / Female Reporter #1 / Female Voiceover / Fisty / Flappy’s Waitress / Fourth Girl Teacher / Fox-or-Disney Payroll / Future Teacher / Georgia O’Keeffe / Gerald’s Wife / Girl in Commercial / Gladys / Gloria / Gorgeous Woman / Grandma / Gym Teacher / Harriet / Harry Houdini’s Wife / Helen / Hostage #2 / Hot Girl’s Mother / Housewives / Ice Man’s Wife / Irene Takanawa / Irish Nun / Italian Mom / Jane Bronte / Jennifer / Jenny Curran / Jessica Fletcher / Jewish Boy / Jewish Teacher / Jock #2 / Jodie Foster / Judge Judy / Julia Louis-Dreyfus / Julia Roberts / Jury / Karen / Karen Black / Kathy Griffin / Katie Coates / Kelly / LaToya Jackson / Lady Astor / Lady Cadwallider / Lady Redbush / Lemonade Girl / Lesley Stahl / Librarian / Lifeguard / Lifetime Announcer / Linda Tripp / Lindsey Lohan / Little Boy / Liza / Liza Minnelli / Lois Griffin as Constance / Lois Griffin as Mary / Lois GriffinDeirdre Jackson / Lorelai’s Mom / MTV Host #1 / Maggie Gyllenhaal / Marcia Sindell / Marge Simpson / Marion Cunningham / Marla / Marty’s Daughter / Massager / Mexican #2 / Mexican Actress / Middle Eastern Woman / Middle-Aged Woman / Midge / Miracle Worker Mother / Miss Stratford / Mom / Mr. Berler’s Wife / Mrs. Connors / Mrs. Epstein / Mrs. Garrett / Mrs. Lipstein / Ms. Pac-Man / Ms. Swan / Mts. Stevens / Nancy / Natalia / New Quahog Citizen #2 / Nicole / Nun #1 / Nun Leader / Old Woman / Olivia’s Mom / OnStar Voiceover / Passenger / Passenger #2 / Patty / Paula Poundstone / Pearl Burton / Peggy / Penguin Publishing Receptionist / Phone Operator / Phone Voiceover / Piano Boy’s Mom / Pink Panther’s Wife / Princess / Prisoner / Quahog Resident #2 / Quahog Soup Kitchen Waitress / Rat Wife / Renee Russo / Ricky Martin Fans / Robin Hood / Robot Wife / Rodney’s Wife / Rose DeWitt Bukater / Rosie / Rudolph / Sally / Sandra Bullock / Scarlett Johansson / Secretary / Sharon Stone / Sheila / Short Sitcom Mom / Sidney / Spanish Maid / Stripper / Supreme Justice #2 / Survivor’s Wife / Susan Sarandon / Susie Myerson / Sy Snootles / Tasty Juice Actress / Teacher / Teenage Girl #2 / Thomas’ Wife / Tiffany / Tim’s Wife / Tracey / Vanessa / Vera / Veterinarian / Voicemail / Widow / Wile E. Coyote’s Wife / Wilma Flintstone / Winona Ryder / Wisconsin Nymphomaniac / Witch / Woman #1 / Woman at Baseball Game / Woman at Picnic / Woman from Roadhouse / Woman in Bar / Woman in Bathroom #1 / Woman in Bed / Woman in Book Club #2 / Woman in Club / Woman on Bench / Woman on Game Show in “Family Guy” (1999-2021)

— Sally in “Catwoman” (2004)

— Lois Griffin / Tricia Takanawa / Vanessa / Condoleezza Rice / Additional Voices in “Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story” (2005)

June Squibb

– Born: Vandalia, Illinois, USA (11/6/1929)

– Known for:

— Kate Grant in “Nebraska” (2013)

— Cousin Gretchen in “In & Out” (1997)

— Helen Schmidt in “About Schmidt” (2002)

Jane Lynch

– Born: Dolton, Illinois, USA (7/14/1960)

– Known for:

— Calhoun in “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012)

— Sue Sylvester / Jane Lynch / Will Schuester in “Glee” (2009-2015)

— Laurie Bohner in “A Mighty Wind” (2003)