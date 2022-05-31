MADISON, Ill. – The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is this week. It will take place from June 3 through June 5 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Legend Richard Petty is even coming. Click here for more information. Below is the full schedule for fans.

2022 NASCAR WEEKEND FAN SCHEDULE:



Tuesday, May 31

4-6 p.m. — Special beer release at Annheuser-Busch Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street, St. Louis).

6:45 p.m. — St. Louis Cardinals racing-themed evening (Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).

Wednesday, June 1

9 a.m. — Campgrounds open.

Thursday, June 2

4-8 p.m. – WWTR NASCAR fan fest at Ballpark Village (Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).

6 p.m. — NASCAR haulers depart WWTR staging lot.

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR hauler parade passes Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium.

7 p.m. — Haulers return to WWTR for parking in garage area.



Friday, June 3 — Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

10 a.m. — Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience and midway open.

Noon — Recommended arrival for best race day experience.

1 p.m. — NASCAR Speediatrics.

2:10 p.m. — Richard Petty Q&A on midway stage.

3:30 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony on start-finish line.

3:45 p.m. — Ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series car laps by Richard Petty.

4 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 practice.

5 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

6:30 p.m. – WWTR track dog Gateway Stanley’s Paw Party, doggie meet-up for campers.

7 p.m. — NASCAR garages and Infield Fan Experience closed.

7:30 p.m. — #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at Tri-City Speedway (5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL) featuring World of Outlaws Late Models, MOWA Sprint Cars and NASCAR drivers in competition.





Saturday, June 4 — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 3—qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200, music festival

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7 a.m. — Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience and midway open.

8 a.m. — Recommended arrival time for best race day experience.

10 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying.

12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).

2-4 p.m. — No inbound traffic permitted during this period.

2:30 p.m. — WWTR SpeedFreaks Live!

3 p.m. — Thrills & Throttles (featuring St. Louis’ hottest 100 cars) pit road party.

4-9 p.m. – Saturday Twi-Night Concerts (Turn 1 stage, free with truck race admission).



Sunday, June 5 – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience, midway open.

8:30 a.m. — Midway Music Stage opens.

9:30 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for maximum race day experience.

9:45 a.m. – WWTR Race Day Live! with Kenny Wallace (Midway Stage).

10:30 a.m. – Fans’ track walk, concert stage access begins.

11 a.m. – First music act (TBA).

11:45 a.m. – Second music act (TBA).

12:45 p.m. – Third music act (TBA).

2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).