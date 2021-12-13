Farmer rescued after falling into corn up to his chest in Illinois grain bin

MOUNT AUBURN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a farmer has been rescued after falling into a grain bin in central Illinois.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says the farmer was conscious and talking to sheriff’s deputies after the rescue Monday morning in rural Mount Auburn. That’s east of Springfield.

Kettelkamp says the farmer was transported to a hospital by helicopter.

Firefighters say the farmer was submerged in corn up to his chest at one point but was wearing a harness that prevent him from sinking further.

Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough says the farmer was placed in a “rescue sleeve,” which helps with compression issues. Blough did not know the extent of the farmer’s injuries.