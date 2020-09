EDWARDSVILLE, Il. – The Farmers to Families organization is holding a massive food giveaway Saturday at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville.

The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and 70,000 pounds of food will be given away. There will be a pickup line in front of the school and volunteers from Red Hill Church will help to load up the cars.

The giveaway will include fresh meat, produce, and dairy products.

There will be another food giveaway next Saturday in Edwardsville, Collinsville, and Belleville.