EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A fast food cook was sentenced in federal court on Monday after pleading getting to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Tony Ross, 27, was sentenced to 90 months in prison, following by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, investigators with the Illinois State Police entered a Jack in the Box restaurant in Collinsville in April 2022 to question Ross on an unrelated matter.

Ross, who had a gun hidden in his waistband, attempted to hide the firearm under the deep fryer at the restaurant. At the time, Ross was on parole in Missouri for a 2018 robbery conviction.

Federal prosecutors did not indicate if Ross provided a reason for having the gun at the time.