From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Scott County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -369

— #2,158 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -6.9%

— #85 among counties in Illinois, #2,857 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 5,005

— #99 largest county in Illinois, #2,829 largest county nationwide

Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Piatt County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -307

— #2,070 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -1.8%

— #29 among counties in Illinois, #1,961 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 16,401

— #66 largest county in Illinois, #2,018 largest county nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Calhoun County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -288

— #2,046 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -5.6%

— #76 among counties in Illinois, #2,716 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 4,830

— #100 largest county in Illinois, #2,843 largest county nationwide

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -277

— #2,024 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -3.3%

— #42 among counties in Illinois, #2,290 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 8,176

— #89 largest county in Illinois, #2,581 largest county nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Brown County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -269

— #2,009 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -3.9%

— #47 among counties in Illinois, #2,421 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 6,628

— #92 largest county in Illinois, #2,700 largest county nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Putnam County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -261

— #1,994 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -4.4%

— #51 among counties in Illinois, #2,503 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 5,721

— #95 largest county in Illinois, #2,777 largest county nationwide

Canva

#24. Edwards County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -252

— #1,979 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -3.8%

— #45 among counties in Illinois, #2,387 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 6,455

— #93 largest county in Illinois, #2,716 largest county nationwide

MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cumberland County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -237

— #1,954 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.1%

— #32 among counties in Illinois, #2,024 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 10,836

— #87 largest county in Illinois, #2,359 largest county nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pope County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -223

— #1,936 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -5.0%

— #68 among counties in Illinois, #2,626 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 4,203

— #101 largest county in Illinois, #2,883 largest county nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Johnson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -216

— #1,923 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -1.7%

— #28 among counties in Illinois, #1,926 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 12,494

— #82 largest county in Illinois, #2,255 largest county nationwide

Canva

#20. Jasper County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -158

— #1,807 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -1.6%

— #26 among counties in Illinois, #1,908 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 9,594

— #88 largest county in Illinois, #2,458 largest county nationwide

Canva

#19. Effingham County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -95

— #1,702 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.3%

— #18 among counties in Illinois, #1,613 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 34,137

— #44 largest county in Illinois, #1,325 largest county nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Moultrie County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -82

— #1,674 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.6%

— #20 among counties in Illinois, #1,680 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 14,641

— #73 largest county in Illinois, #2,117 largest county nationwide

Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Boone County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -30

— #1,602 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.1%

— #17 among counties in Illinois, #1,569 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 53,537

— #26 largest county in Illinois, #943 largest county nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clinton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +239

— #1,307 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.6%

— #12 among counties in Illinois, #1,435 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 37,634

— #38 largest county in Illinois, #1,230 largest county nationwide

Canva

#15. DeKalb County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +340

— #1,235 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.3%

— #16 among counties in Illinois, #1,492 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 104,366

— #20 largest county in Illinois, #576 largest county nationwide

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Woodford County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +474

— #1,166 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.2%

— #10 among counties in Illinois, #1,331 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 38,700

— #35 largest county in Illinois, #1,211 largest county nationwide

Canva

#13. Williamson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,523

— #850 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.3%

— #8 among counties in Illinois, #1,159 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 67,102

— #22 largest county in Illinois, #790 largest county nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sangamon County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,573

— #845 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.8%

— #11 among counties in Illinois, #1,409 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 196,861

— #11 largest county in Illinois, #339 largest county nationwide

Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#11. McHenry County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,664

— #831 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.5%

— #14 among counties in Illinois, #1,453 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 307,714

— #6 largest county in Illinois, #224 largest county nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,737

— #811 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.4%

— #4 among counties in Illinois, #759 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 34,168

— #43 largest county in Illinois, #1,324 largest county nationwide

Canva

#9. Grundy County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,922

— #789 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.9%

— #5 among counties in Illinois, #921 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 50,666

— #29 largest county in Illinois, #979 largest county nationwide

edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lake County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,294

— #575 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.6%

— #13 among counties in Illinois, #1,439 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 701,473

— #3 largest county in Illinois, #91 largest county nationwide

Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McLean County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +5,872

— #507 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.5%

— #6 among counties in Illinois, #982 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 172,578

— #13 largest county in Illinois, #378 largest county nationwide

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Champaign County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +12,055

— #352 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.1%

— #2 among counties in Illinois, #687 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 209,922

— #10 largest county in Illinois, #317 largest county nationwide

Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. DuPage County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +17,579

— #287 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.9%

— #9 among counties in Illinois, #1,219 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 929,060

— #2 largest county in Illinois, #57 largest county nationwide

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kendall County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +20,452

— #263 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +19.4%

— #1 among counties in Illinois, #111 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 126,054

— #16 largest county in Illinois, #502 largest county nationwide

Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Will County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +21,338

— #252 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.2%

— #7 among counties in Illinois, #1,019 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 689,315

— #4 largest county in Illinois, #96 largest county nationwide

Canva

#2. Cook County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +25,427

— #216 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.5%

— #15 among counties in Illinois, #1,463 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 5,198,275

— #1 largest county in Illinois, #2 largest county nationwide

Canva

#1. Kane County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +28,748

— #191 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.7%

— #3 among counties in Illinois, #723 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 531,376

— #5 largest county in Illinois, #130 largest county nationwide