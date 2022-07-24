MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – An investigation took place early Sunday morning of a crash that left one man severely injured and another dead.

According to Illinois state police, the crash took place on Illinois Route 16 approximately ¼ mile south of South 5th Street around 7:25 a.m. A driver was cited for DUI alcohol, and driving too fast for conditions. That resulted in one of the cars swerving off-road and striking a tree.

The drivers were 59 and 34 years old. The 59-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Identities have not yet been revealed.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.