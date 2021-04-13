Fatal crash under investigation in Valmeyer, Illinois

VALMEYER, Ill. – Three people died Tuesday in a violent wreck in Monroe County.
The rollover crash happened north of Valmeyer on Bluff Road at Trout Hollow Road.
The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX was over the scene. The crash involved a vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
According to police, it appears the box truck was traveling southbound on Bluff Road and collided with a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more as it comes into the FOX 2 Newsroom.