EAST ALTON, Ill. – One person died in an early morning storage unit fire in East Alton, Illinois.

According to East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike, crews got the got call about the fire around 1:25 a.m. on the 600 block of West At. Louis Avenue, as it took firefighters nearly an hour to put the fire out. Upon arrival, the East Alton Police Department initially found a person dead in a storage unit.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed, and the cause of the fire is still unknown. This is an open investigation.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.