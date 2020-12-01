Fatal fire kills woman in East St. Louis

His brother-in-law had just dropped him off at the airport and upon returning home, saw the house was on fire and knew his wife was inside.

“I told her I love her right before we went to the airport, before her husband took me to the airport,” Harris said. “Right now, I can’t find the words to say; I’m hurting. We just lost an important piece of the puzzle to the family.”

Harris said his sister was full of life and was very close to her younger siblings that she watched over as while they were growing up.

“It hurts and it cuts really deep but I’ll take comfort in knowing that she isn’t suffering anymore,” he said.