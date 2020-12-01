Fatal fire kills woman in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A woman is dead following a two-alarm fire in East St. Louis.
The fire happened in the 5400 block of Church Road. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX spotted smoke just off of Interstate 255 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“It may not look like it but I’m hurt. I’m hurting something fierce,” said James Harris, who was in town visiting his sister and brother-in-law for Thanksgiving. “We lost her. We lost her.”
His brother-in-law had just dropped him off at the airport and upon returning home, saw the house was on fire and knew his wife was inside.
“I told her I love her right before we went to the airport, before her husband took me to the airport,” Harris said. “Right now, I can’t find the words to say; I’m hurting. We just lost an important piece of the puzzle to the family.”
Harris said his sister was full of life and was very close to her younger siblings that she watched over as while they were growing up.
“It hurts and it cuts really deep but I’ll take comfort in knowing that she isn’t suffering anymore,” he said.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal was on scene along with the Camp Jackson Fire Department. They say they have not determine the cause of the fire but say they believe it was accidental.
