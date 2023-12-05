EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Investigators with the Illinois State Police believe two fatal shootings that took place Tuesday afternoon may be related.

According to Trooper Jayme Bufford, an ISP spokesman, the shootings happened just after 2 p.m.

Agents with the ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation were called to the 500 block of South 14th Street to help the East St. Louis Police Department in a shooting investigation. An unidentified woman had been shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene.

A short time later, agents were notified of a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound in the 600 block of S. 15th Street.

Anyone with information on the shootings can contact the Illinois State Police—and remain anonymous—through email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.