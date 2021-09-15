Fatal wrong-way crash closes WB I-270 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A fatal wrong-way crash involving three vehicles closes westbound I-270 near Route 3 and 111.

Illinois State Police say that a vehicle traveling eastbound lost control at around 6:00 am. The vehicle drove through the median, and into westbound traffic. It was involved in collisions with two other vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way has died. The driver of another vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The people in a third car were uninjured.

Traffic is being diverted onto Route 203. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

