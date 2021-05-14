Father accused of child abuse of 3-month-old; baby has life-threatening injuries

BELLEVILLE, Ill.– A man is accused of injuring his 3-month-old baby who is now in the hospital fighting for its life.

Caleb Manwell, 20, is charged with aggravated battery to a child under one year of age.

Police say officers were called to Memorial Hospital Belleville for a possible case of child abuse. The child was evaluated and transferred to Cardinal Glennon Hospital.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Child Death Investigation Task Force began investigating the child’s injuries.

The task force determined Manwell was the last person with the child before it was injured. The father was taken into custody.

The child is still being treated at the hospital.