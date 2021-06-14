FBI searching for Illinois kidnappers with teen girl

CHICAGO, Ill. – The FBI is asking for help to find a teen kidnapped this morning from a town in northern Illinois. The teen was screaming or yelling while she was forced into a truck.

The FBI Chicago says that a girl who may be between the ages of 14 and 16 year years-old was taken from a home at around 5:00 am in Peru, Illinois. Two men put her into a white truck with a topper. It is not clear what direction the suspects are traveling.

More details about the attackers and the victim are expected to be released later. Call the FBI at 312-421-6700 if you have any information.

