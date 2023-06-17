ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Food and Drug Administration recall on frozen strawberries is expanding. Many stores in Illinois and Missouri are among those that have recalled strawberries.

FDA officials said that an investigation into an outbreak of Hepatitis A on the west coast linked the infections to organic strawberries imported from Mexico. These strawberries were distributed to stores in 32 states, including Illinois and Missouri.

Four companies whose strawberries may be contaminated issued a recall of select products. At least two are said to have distributed contaminated strawberries to Illinois stores, contained in the following products and brands:

Great Value four-pound bags of Mixed Fruit, sold at Walmart with the following lot codes and “best by” dates: Lot 4024205, best by July 25, 2024 Lot 4025305, best by July 26, 2024 Lot 4032305, best by Aug. 2, 2024 Lot 4033305, best by Aug. 3, 2024 Lot 4034305, best by Aug. 4, 2024 Lot 4035305, best by Aug. 5, 2024

Great Value four-pound bags of Sliced Strawberries, sold at Walmart with the following lot codes and “best by” dates: Lot 4018305, best by July 19, 2024 Lot 4019305, best by July 20, 2024

Great Value two-pound bags of Antioxidant Fruit Blend, sold at Walmart with the following lot code and “best by” date Lot 4032305, best buy Aug. 2, 2024

Simply Nature 10 oz. bags of Organic Strawberries, sold at Costco and Aldi with the following UPC and “best by” date: 4099100256222, best by June 14, 2024

Made With 10 oz. bags of Organic Strawberries, sold at Costco and Aldi with the following UPC and “best by” date: 814343021390, best by Nov. 20, 2024



The lot code is listed alongside the “best by” date and the UPC can be found next to or beneath the bar code.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus. It is spread through close contact with infected individuals or by consuming contaminated food and beverages.

Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days of eating contaminated food; symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool.

So far, the Hepatitis A outbreak on the west coast has infected nine people and hospitalized three. People are urged not to eat the frozen strawberries that are listed above. They should be thrown away.