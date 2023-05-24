EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Marissa, Illinois, man appeared in federal court on Wednesday to be arraigned for possession of a homemade bomb.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Jim Lanier, 49, made a pipe bomb with the intent of blowing up his wife’s vehicle on April 29, and then later admitted to lighting the bomb and throwing it at people who confronted him.

The bomb never detonated. However, federal investigators claim a second suspicious device was located among Lanier’s belongings.

Lanier was charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, and ordered detained until trial.

If convicted, Lanier faces up to 10 years in federal prison.