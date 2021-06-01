FedEx packages found dumped along the road in southern Illinois

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. – Dozens of undelivered FedEx packages were found dumped on the side of a roadway in rural southern Illinois.

On Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a report of more than 40 packages found on Diamond Cross Road. The packages were supposed to be delivered between Ellis Grove and Chester.

A few miles down the road, 50 additional packages were found in various locations.

“Several amounts of boxed items that were supposed to be delivered by FedEx they found on private property,” said Randolph County Chief Deputy Jarrod Peters.

The packages were supposed to be delivered by FedEx but they did not arrive at their destinations.

Zach Allard was the one who discovered the packages. He had no idea his package—an Xbox and two games valued at $700—would be among them.

“They said it was delivered on Saturday. It clearly was not. My package on a county road. So I was like, okay, it might have been stolen and I thought I would check it out,” he said. “I drove down that road and saw one box, then I started to see more.”

Authorities said they are working with FedEx to get the packages to their respective owners. FedEx sent the following statement confirming the driver no longer works for the company:

“The safety and security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority for FedEx Ground and service providers are expected to handle packages with the utmost care. These packages will be delivered to their intended recipients and we apologize for any inconvenience caused by this situation. The individual responsible for this incident is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground.”

“I don’t think the door could just be opened and mysteriously dump packages here, and another 44 at another location, and another 10. This was not accidental,” Peters said.