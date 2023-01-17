MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – Starting Tuesday, January 17, locals in the metro east will have the opportunity to view new flood insurance studies.

FEMA developed new maps to help homeowners understand the flood risk where they live. The maps are also used to set flood insurance rates.

The first open house is for Monroe County, Illinois at 5:30 p.m. This is at The View at Eleven South in Columbia, Illinois.

There are open houses Wednesday and Thursday in Wood River, Illinois, and next week in east St. Louis.