Fewer visitors at Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The coronavirus has cut back on visitors at Our Lady of the Snows, but those that are coming out may have a little bit of a different motivation these days.

With more than 200 acres filled with devotional sites and natural beauty, some are using Our Lady of the Snows as an escape and a place to get a little exercise.

You’ll notice a few places around the property are closed like the park and the restaurant which was shutdown in July because of the coronavirus, but they say they do have plans to hire a new management company once COVID calms down.

So far, they are planning to hold their annual Way of Lights event but that, too, will come with some changes that they’re still sorting out.

Our Lady of the Snows is open seven days a week to the public and they also stream their masses online.