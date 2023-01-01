COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Two men were shot and killed overnight Sunday during an ongoing confrontation in downtown Collinsville.

According to Major Brett Boerm, a spokesman for the Collinsville Police Department, police were notified of a shooting around 12:45 a.m. at a parking lot behind the 100 block of W. Main Street.

Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Boerm said. Police also apprehended two men.

Paramedics with the Collinsville Fire Department arrived and attempted to save the lives of the injured men. Both victims were pronounced dead. They were identified as Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, of Granite City, and Ricardo Correa, 20, of Collinsville.

Police claim witnesses informed investigators of a physical confrontation inside Sloan’s Pub House between a group of men and a single man. Those individuals were separated, but the dispute restarted in the parking lot behind the pub.

Witnesses told police Torres-Granado and Correa were part of the larger group. Once outside, those individuals armed themselves and approached a Dodge Charger, occupied by the lone man and a female acquaintance. The group smashed the windows of the Charger with their firearms, Boerm said, starting another fight.

The man inside the Charger took out his own firearm and began shooting, striking Torres-Granado and Correa.

Boerm said the shooter and another person from the larger group are in police custody.

Anyone that witnessed the fight or the shooting and did not already speak with officers at the pub is encouraged to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131 (x5136).