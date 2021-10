EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A fight broke out early Wednesday morning in the Metro East and then it lead to a police chase.

Police said the incident started on Bond Avenue in East St. Louis just before 12:30 a.m. They chased a woman in a car and arrested her on North 40th Street.

There has been no word of any injuries.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Fight leads to police chase,female driver in custody details on Fox2 news in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/dp5iFzoff1 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 6, 2021

