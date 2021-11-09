Fire and reported explosions at structure near Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Highway 163 has closed at Eiler Tuesday morning near Belleville.

A structure was fully engulfed in flames, and explosions were reported coming from the scene. The structure is located in the 8900 block of Highway 163. The fire started at approximately 6:45 a.m.

As of 7:15 a.m. crews were on the scene putting water on the structure. Flames were seen coming from the roof.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown how many people were occupying the home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene.

