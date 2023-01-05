EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.

Crews got the call of a fire at the Ivy Ultra Lounge a little after 4:00 a.m. on the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue. The fire was contained to a smaller barroom with a bar.

The origin of the fire has not yet been revealed. The owners of the business are hopeful to clean up the water and be able to open again soon. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.