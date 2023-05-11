WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A massive fire in Washington Park, Illinois, burned three houses early Wednesday morning.

The Washington Park Police Department got the call of the three-alarm fire around 4:15 a.m. located on Portland Place, just north of I-64. Seven different fire crews are now on the scene, getting control of the flames.

Washington Park Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Harris shared that the fire initially engulfed two vacant houses, then spread to an occupied home. Three occupants were sleep when the fire spread to their home, but escaped without injuries.

One firefighter from Fairmont City was treated for heat exhaustion. He is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire has not yet been reported. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is expected to take over the investigation.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.