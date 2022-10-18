Fire crews responded to a situation Tuesday afternoon at the SkyZone in Fairview Heights.

The Sky Zone is located in the 10000 block of Lincoln Trail. FOX 2 is trying to confirm initial reports that something caught on fire inside the building. No injuries have been reported at this time.

SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, briefly surveyed the area. Many crews are still responding as of 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.