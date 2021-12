EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Fire damaged a bar and salon in Edwardsville, Illinois Thursday night.

Firefighters got the call at about 10 p.m. The fire was at the EXO Nail Bar on Highway 157.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

On the scene of a business fire in Edwardsville Illinois details on Fox 2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/mAeQaJoNYe — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 31, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.