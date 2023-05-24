EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A late night fire at East St. Louis High School left damage as students get ready to graduate Wednesday night.

A school official told FOX 2 Wednesday morning that the graduation ceremonies should not be impacted by the fire, where two storage sheds built by students caught ablaze.

The area where the fire happened is the Career Technical Training Building at East St. Louis Senior High School. That’s where students learn about vocational trades.

The Belleville News Democrat reported that the East St. Louis Fire Department received a call about the fire just after 10:45 p.m. The assistant Chief of The Department Edward Wayne told the News Democrat that it took crews about 20 minutes to put out the flames and that sprinklers kept the fire from going any further past the outside wall.

Most of the damage is contained to the outside part of the building.

Wednesday night’s graduation is is scheduled to take place at 7:00 p.m. on the football field. School is still in session, and classes are planned to take place as normal.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.