MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – A fire damages a well-known Waterloo, Illinois bakery overnight.

Damage can be seen from a fire at Ahne’s Bakery in downtown Waterloo on West Mill Street. It appears that at least some of the damage is to the back part of the popular business.

Here’s a look at pictures of the scene from the Republic Times – a local newspaper in Monroe County.

The newspaper reported that crews from the Waterloo Fire Department rushed there around 7:45 p.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the rear area of this longtime local business. Other first responders also raced there, including Waterloo Police, Monroe County EMS, and the Columbia Fire Department.

The Republic Times shared that fire officials said they had the situation under control around 8:15 p.m., about a half hour after they arrived. No injuries have been reported, as it appears the bakery was closed at the time.

The Republic Times also reported that the Waterloo Fire Department has requested the Illinois state fire marshal to respond to help in the investigation into the fire. The bakery’s website says the business was opened by the Ahne Family back in 1973.

We are reaching out to try and find out more details about the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.