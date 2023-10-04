WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – An early morning fire destroys a home in Washington Park, Illinois.

The fire broke out arounf 5:30 a.m. on the 5200 block of North Park Drive, where crews can still be seen responding. Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, was at the scene, as there are no signs of occupants in the home.

The building is right across the street from James Avant Elementary School. Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Harris shared that no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been discovered.

