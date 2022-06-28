MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Highland Pierron Fire Department was called around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for a house fire.

The fire was located at 3 Capilano, an area just outside of the Highland City limits. Fire Chief Phil Decker described the home as “a very large single residence.”

Locals reported hearing a loud bang during the last storm. It is believed that may be related to the fire. The State Fire Marshalls Office is on its way to the scene. No injuries have been reported.

