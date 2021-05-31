Fire destroys wedding venue Sugar Spring Ranch

COLUMBIA, Ill. – A popular wedding venue in the Metro East burned down over the weekend.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to Sugar Spring Ranch on Centerville Road around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
The venue posted on its Facebook page that its 8,000 square-foot barn was destroyed by the fire. They had just opened earlier this year and did not yet have a sprinkler system.
According to the Columbia Police chief, work on the sprinkler system was supposed to start this week.
Firefighters have said the extent of the damage will make it very difficult to determine a cause.