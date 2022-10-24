CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A fire erupted at a house in Cahokia Heights early Monday morning.

According to reports, flames started to engulf a home on Edwards Street west of Falling Springs Road. Fire crews from multiple departments were called to help. The fire started sometime before 5:00 a.m.

FOX 2’S Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez shared that the house appears to be a total loss. Firefighters explained that the house is abandoned, and they’re still working to put out flames in the unkept yard.