Fire heavily damages longtime Cahokia furniture store

CAHOKIA, IL – Fire crews have been able to contain the fire to just one area at the back of the Rep’s Furniture Store in the 4000 block of Mississippi in Cahokia, Illinois.

The scene has calmed down and a few fire trucks have left since the fire broke out around 8 p.m.

At the height of the fire, flames and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.

The Camp Jackson Fire Protection District requested help from multiple agencies to aid in battling the blaze.

The owner of Rep’s Furniture Store told Fox 2/News 11 that no one was hurt and he’s not sure what started the fire.

The owner says he’s been in business at this location for 31 years and couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

An investigation has started to find the cause of the fire.