BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville fire truck was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

This crash happened on Northbelt East at Carlyle Avenue. The fire truck can be seen flipped on its side as crews are still working to figure out what exactly happened.

The fire truck was on its way to respond to a grease fire at a nearby Burger King before crashing into an SUV. The three firefighters involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.