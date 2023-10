CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A firefighter was injured ‘fighting a fire’ at the University of Illinois football stadium in Champaign.

The fire started in a maintenance area around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Workers say they heard a loud boom, then saw black smoke. Officials revealed that the fire likely started in a vehicle used for groundskeeping.

Emergency crews don’t think the fire will have any impact on Friday night’s game between the Fighting Illini and Nebraska.