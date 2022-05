LEBANON, Ill. – Firefighters from several departments have been called to the True Value hardware store located near the intersection of Madison and West McAllister Streets. A witness says that smoke is rising from the building, and three fire trucks plus an ambulance are at the location.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene to survey the fire. Firefighters had a ladder extended to the roof. They are venting the building from above.