BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Thousands more kids go back to school Thursday, August 18 in the metro-east.

This time it’s younger students in Belleville. Douglas Elementary School is the calm before the student storm. This is one of the schools in Belleville District 118 where kids will be returning to class.

District 118 serves Pre-k through 8th graders here in Belleville. There are 11 schools in this district with about 3,300 students. Superintendent Ryan Boike said he is looking forward to a more “normal” school year in his words where no one has to wear masks.

Covid is still a concern as Boike shared that there are nurses at all schools and he is asking families to watch the health of their kids. He told us the student population here is diverse and that equity and inclusion are high priorities.

Boike also explained one concern he has is that children’s education may have suffered during the pandemic. More staff members have been hired in his district to help keep class sizes down and maximize educational opportunities.

“Kids are going to get more attention,” Boike said. “We also hired more instructional coaches this year to support our teaching staff. We’ve got more support staff in place in terms of school social workers, school psychologists, our school nurses, and our interventionists. So we feel like we’re in a really good spot in addressing that learning loss due to covid.”

District 201 is the other school district here in Belleville. It serves Belleville East and West High Schools where classes are already underway.

One new component in that district is called The Cave – it’s a brand new vocational and alternative education center off Route 15.

Starting at 5:30 we plan to be live at Belleville east high school celebrating the new school year with students and staff there.